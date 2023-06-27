Man killed in fatal shooting over seating dispute at New Mexico movie theater

A New Mexico man is facing a murder charge after allegedly fatally shooting another man over a seating dispute at an Albuquerque movie theater, police said.

Enrique Padilla, 19, allegedly shot and killed Michael Tenorio, 52, around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Cinemark Century Rio movie theater in northeast Albuquerque at a showing of the new comedy "No Hard Feelings" after a confrontation broke out over seats, according to a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department. Tenorio was with his wife, and Padilla was with his girlfriend, police said.

Movie theater staff unsuccessfully tried to help resolve the dispute before it escalated, police said. Before the shooting, Padilla allegedly threw a bucket of popcorn at Tenorio and his wife, and Tenorio allegedly pushed Padilla toward a wall, according to police.

At that point, Padilla allegedly fired "several shots" at Tenorio, who collapsed, police said.

Cinemark Century Rio. Google Maps

Tenorio's wife told police she saw a green laser beam coming from what she believed was a handgun just before the shooting.

An off-duty police officer who was at the theater tried to perform life-saving measures on Tenorio, but he died at the scene as a result of his wounds, according to police.

About 20 witnesses called police about the shooting, according to the criminal complaint.

Padilla’s girlfriend also allegedly physically fought Tenorio’s wife before both Padilla and his girlfriend fled the scene. It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether Padilla's girlfriend could also face any charges.

Padilla was later found "hiding behind a bush outside of an emergency exit at the theater," according to police, who said that he "was wounded and asked a bystander to call 911 because he had been shot."

It is unknown how Padilla was shot, the criminal complaint says. Tenorio's wife said he did not have a weapon and no witnesses saw him with one, according to the criminal complaint.

Police provided aid to Padilla on the scene and he was transported to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Padilla is hospitalized and being held without bond, according to the police department’s Director of Communications Gilbert Gallegos and an arrest warrant filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court on Monday. The warrant shows he is also facing charges of shooting at a dwelling or occupied building and tampering with evidence.

Gallegos added that the investigation remains ongoing.

Homicide detectives later found what they believed to be the gun Padilla used in the shooting near where he had been allegedly hiding, police said, adding that eight bullet casings were found inside the theater, and that one matched the brand and caliber casing found in the bush where he had allegedly hidden.

Police later discovered the gun was allegedly stolen, according to the criminal complaint.

Tenorio’s wife and representatives for the movie theater could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.