March 31, 2019, 11:43 PM GMT / Updated March 31, 2019, 11:52 PM GMT By Alex Johnson and Andrew Blankstein

LOS ANGELES — Three men were shot Sunday, one of them fatally, outside a clothing store owned by the Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle, police said.

The rapper Nipsey Hussle at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles on Feb. 7. imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPx

It wasn't immediately known whether Hussle, 33, whose real name is Ermias Ashgedom, was among the victims at the scene at Marathon Clothing, Hussle's store on Slauson Avenue in south Los Angeles.

In addition to the man who was killed, the two other victims were listed as stable at a hospital, said police, who said a male suspect fled in a car.

No further information was immediately available, but just a couple of hours before the shooting, Hussle had tweeted, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Hussle's debut studio album, "Victory Lap" was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year's Grammy Awards.

Hussle has long been associated with the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips, one of Los Angeles' largest street gangs, which he publicly acknowledged in a 2010 interview with Complex magazine.

He and the actor Lauren London are the parents of a 2½-year-old child; Hussle has other children from previous relationships.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.