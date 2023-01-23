Man who says he disarmed Monterey Park shooter at second dance hall: 'He was looking ... for people to harm'

The man who has been hailed as a hero for disarming the Monterey Park shooter at a second dance hall in the nearby city of Alhambra said that the gunman appeared intent on shooting more people there, just minutes after he had already killed 10 people and injured at least 10 more at the first dance hall.

"He didn’t seem like he was here for any money. He wasn’t here to rob us. When he was looking around the room, it seemed like he was looking for targets, people to harm," Brandon Tsay, 26, said of the shooter in an interview Monday with ABC's "Good Morning America."

Tsay said most customers had already left by the time the shooter arrived at Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, about two miles north of Monterey Park's Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where the shooter carried out his deadly attack about 20 minutes earlier, authorities have said.

Tsay is a computer coder and works at the dance hall a few nights a week as the third generation in his family to operate it, according to The New York Times.

NBC News could not immediately reach Tsay for comment and has not independently verified his account.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dance hall was hosting a "social dance party" for Lunar New Year when Tsay "heard the sound of the front door creaking closing and instantly followed by the sound of a metal object clinking together as if they were rubbing," he told "Good Morning America."

"That’s when I turned around and saw that there was an Asian man holding a gun. My first thoughts was, I was going to die here," he said.

Tsay said he did not recognize the shooter — identified by authorities as Huu Can Tran, 72 — and described him to ABC as “somebody I have never seen before.”

“From his body language, his facial expression, his eyes, he was looking for people," Tsay told The New York Times.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday the weapon recovered at the Alhambra dance hall was a “semi-automatic assault pistol” with an extended large-capacity magazine attached.

Tsay told the Times he had never seen a gun before but could tell this one was particularly deadly.

When he saw it, "something came over me," he said on "Good Morning America."

"I realized I needed to get the weapon away from him. I needed to take this weapon, disarm him, or else everybody would have died."

Tsay said he lunged at the shooter "with both my hands" before he grabbed the weapon and the pair fought for control of it. The struggle was captured in surveillance images obtained by ABC.

"We struggled into the lobby, trying to get this gun away from each other," Tsay told the network. "He was hitting me across the face, bashing the back of my head. I was trying to use my elbows to separate the gun away from him, creating some distance."

Tsay told the Times he grabbed the gun in a moment when the shooter looked down at the weapon and took one hand off of it, as if preparing to shoot.

Once Tsay finally obtained control of the gun, he had to threaten to shoot the suspect before he fled, he told ABC: "Finally, at one point, I was able to pull the gun away from him, shove him aside, create some distance, point the gun at him, intimidate him, shout at him and say, 'Get the hell out here. I’ll shoot! Get away. Go!' And at this point, I thought he would run away, but he was just standing there contemplating whether to fight or to run away. I really thought I would have to shoot him if he came at me."

The shooter then turned and fled back to his white van, Tsay said, adding that he "immediately called police" while still holding the gun.

The shooter later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday following a manhunt that concluded about 30 miles away. The motive in the dance hall attack remains unknown, Luna told reporters Sunday night.

Tsay said he was in shock after the incident, and discovered bruises on his face and the back of his head when he woke up Monday morning.

He told ABC he hopes the victims and Monterey Park community "could find the courage and the strength to persevere."