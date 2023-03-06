Man and woman assaulted in anti-Asian attack in New York

Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly yelled anti-Asian slurs at a woman before physically assaulting her and a man in New York City last Thursday.

The assault occurred just after 2:30 p.m. near Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, where one of the suspects — a woman — "yelled anti-Asian remarks" from a white Acura SUV at a 44-year-old woman, who was walking nearby with a 24-year-old man, according to the New York City Police Department.

The female suspect then threw water at the woman before getting out of her car with two men and proceeding to punch and kick both victims in the head, police said.

The suspects then fled westbound on Roosevelt Avenue in the white SUV, according to police.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victims to local hospitals in stable condition to be treated for their head injuries, police said.

Authorities described the male suspects as approximately 25 years old. Further information about the female suspect was not immediately available.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The alleged assault comes on the heels of a multi-year spike in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City and across other major cities, which experts attribute in part to racist rhetoric blaming Asian people for the coronavirus pandemic.

There were 83 reported incidents of anti-Asian hate crimes — and 67 arrests — in New York City last year, and 139 reported incidents and 69 arrests in 2021, according to the NYPD Hate Crimes Dashboard.