The "Manhattan Madam" who said she provided prostitutes to New York's rich and famous, including Gov. Eliot Spitzer, has met with a member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, says a source with direct knowledge.

Kristin Davis, 41, told NBC News in July that someone in Mueller's office called her attorney to ask her to speak to investigators, and that she believed it was because of her ties to former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone. She could not be reached for comment Friday, nor could her attorney, Michael Rossetti.

A spokesman for Mueller's office declined to comment, as did President Trump's legal team. Davis's meeting with a Mueller team member was first reported by CNN.

In a statement, Stone said, "Kristin Davis is a long-time friend and associate of mine. She is a brilliant businesswoman who paid her debt to society and remade her life. I am the godfather to her two-year old son. She knows nothing about alleged Russian collusion, WikiLeaks collaboration or any other impropriety related to the 2016 election which I thought was the subject of this probe. I understand she appeared voluntarily. I am highly confident she will testify truthfully if called upon to do so."

Davis said in July that the Mueller representative who contacted her lawyer asked if she would accept a subpoena or if the FBI would need to serve it to her. She said her lawyer called the representative back to say she would accept it.

Davis said at the time she didn't have any information about why she was contacted. Her then-attorney Daniel Hochheiser did not respond to a request for comment, and a spokesperson for Mueller's office declined to comment.

"It's very out-of-the blue for me, very upsetting," Davis said. "For them to come to me for information on Russian collusion — I don't have anything on that."

However, Davis said, she had worked for Stone for many years, and other people who worked with Stone had already been subpoenaed.

"I’ve been with Roger since 2010 doing web design and writing position papers," she said. Davis ran for governor of New York in 2010 and for New York City comptroller in 2013. "Since my campaign [for governor] I've worked for him."

Davis said she couldn't have worked on Trump's presidential campaign and has no information about it because she was in prison during much of that time.

She was arrested in 2013 after allegedly selling drugs to an FBI cooperating witness between January and March. She pleaded guilty to a charge of selling prescription drugs. Sentenced to two years in prison, she was released in May 2016.

Davis, a one-time hedge-fund employee, had previously spent several months in New York's Rikers Island jail for procuring prostitution. She earned the nickname the "Manhattan Madam" in New York's tabloids after saying publicly that her high-end escort service had about 10,000 well-heeled clients, half of them Wall Streeters. She said Spitzer had been among her clients, but had been banned for his behavior.

Spitzer resigned as governor in 2008 after his relationship with a prostitute — who did not work with Davis — was revealed.