Mesa police chief says he's angry over recent use-of-force incidents

The police chief of Mesa, Arizona, called videos of the police beating of an unarmed man and the arrest of a teenage boy last month “disturbing” and is vowing an independent investigation into the use of force by officers.

"Over the last few days, we’ve seen several videos showing situations involving our officers,” Police Chief Ramon Batista said at a news conference Friday. “They are disturbing, and they will not be tolerated.”

Seven officers in all have been placed on administrative leave following the police beating of Robert Johnson, 33, who was repeatedly punched during an encounter on a domestic disturbance call involving another man on May 23, and the arrest of a 15-year-old armed robbery suspect on May 17.

Police this week released surveillance and body camera video from the encounters, which have raised questions about the use of police force.

Police Chief Ramon Batista of Mesa, Arizona, speaks at police headquarters on Friday. Matt York / AP

Officials said the neighboring Scottsdale Police Department will conduct a criminal probe, which will be referred to prosecutors.

Batista said Friday that he’s asked a national organization, the Police Executive Research Forum in Washington, to conduct “a comprehensive and fully independent investigation” into the department’s use of force events over the last three years as well as department policies. He also said a former Maricopa County prosecutor has been brought in to ensure that an internal probe into the incidents is thorough and objective.

"Let me be crystal clear: I’m angry, and I'm deeply disappointed by what I saw in those videos," Batista said. "It's unacceptable, and it needs to stop immediately."

The video of the encounter with Johnson shows him leaning against a wall while police question him after being called to a domestic dispute involving another man who had allegedly tried to force his way into an ex-girlfriend's apartment.

The video shows Johnson being struck several times and collapsing to the floor. An officer wrote in an arrest report that Johnson refused a request to sit down, and that the officer believed that his "body language was projecting he was preparing for a physical altercation."