Michael Cohen is talking to Mueller about Trump and Russia

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen is providing special counsel Robert Mueller's team with information and has been for the past few weeks, according to Cohen and his attorney's public tweets as well as multiple people briefed on the matter.

Cohen has been asked by Mueller's team about any Trump Organization business in Russia and any contacts the Trump campaign had with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign, according a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Cohen's discussions with the special counsel's office and the nature of those discussions were first reported by ABC News.

Good for @michaelcohen212 in providing critical information to the #muellerinvestigation without a cooperation agreement. No one should question his honesty, veracity or loyalty to his #family and #country over @potus @realdonaldtrump — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) September 21, 2018

When asked about the discussions, Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani told NBC News that "Cohen has a history of lying" and "is not worthy of belief."

A spokesperson for the special counsel's office declined to comment.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts of tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations, including two counts related to hush-money payments made to women. He said he made the payments "at the direction of a candidate," meaning Trump.

Trump's name didn't come up in the federal courtroom in Manhattan, but Cohen said he had paid two women, apparently porn actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal "at the direction" of an unnamed candidate in 2016, and that a $150,000 payment in August 2016 was for the "principal purpose of influencing" the 2016 presidential election. Both Daniels and McDougal have said they had past relationships with Trump.