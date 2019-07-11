Breaking News Emails
A man was arrested in connection to the disappearance in January of a Kentucky mother of four after human remains were found at a home in Garrard County, police said.
David Sparks, 24, was taken into custody Thursday morning on charges of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse and is being held at the Madison County Detention Center, Kentucky State Police spokesman Trooper Robert Purdy tweeted.
Hours before, just before midnight Wednesday, federal authorities discovered human remains at the home.
The remains are being taken to the state's medical examiner's office for examination and to determine if they belong to Savannah Spurlock, a resident of Richmond, Kentucky, who was last seen in January after a night out with friends in Lexington.
Spurlock's mother, Ellen Spurlock, previously told NBC's "Dateline" that her daughter had recently given birth to twin boys and was looking forward to spending time with friends on Jan. 4. Spurlock, who was 22 at the time of her disappearance, also has a 2-year-old son and a 4-year-old son, her mother said.
Spurlock met up with two of her friends and went to The Other Bar in Lexington, Richmond police said. At some point, she left the bar with three men.
Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson, assistant chief of police at the Richmond Police Department, said they do not believe Spurlock knew the men, though they knew one another.
Investigators also learned that two of the men last seen with Spurlock were in a car with her the following morning on Jan. 5. The third man followed the group in a separate car, Richardson said.
Authorities have not said if Sparks was one of the men last seen with Spurlock.
According to NBC affiliate WLEX in Lexington, police were called to the home in Garrard County after someone there reported smelling a foul odor. The remains were found buried behind the house, the outlet reported.
A search of the property also turned up items that belong to Spurlock, according to WLEX.