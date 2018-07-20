Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The "Manhattan Madam" who boasted of providing prostitutes to New York's rich and famous, including Gov. Eliot Spitzer, says someone in special counsel Robert Mueller's office called her attorney Thursday to ask her to speak to investigators.

Kristin Davis, 41, said the Mueller representative asked if she would accept a subpoena or if the FBI would need to serve it to her. She said her lawyer called the representative back Friday to say she would accept it.

Davis said she doesn't have any information about why she was contacted. Her attorney, Daniel Hochheiser, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Mueller's office declined to comment.

"It's very out-of-the blue for me, very upsetting," Davis said. "For them to come to me for information on Russian collusion — I don't have anything on that."

However, Davis said, she has worked for former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone for many years, and she says she thinks four people who worked with Stone have already been subpoenaed.

"I’ve been with Roger since 2010 doing web design and writing position papers," she said. Davis ran for governor of New York in 2010 and for New York City comptroller in 2013. "Since my campaign [for governor] I've worked for him."

As the New York Times previously reported, Andrew Miller, a Stone associate who ran Davis's campaigns in 2010 and 2013, was subpoenaed by Mueller.

Davis said she couldn't have worked on Trump's presidential campaign and has no information about it because she was in prison during much of that time.

She was arrested in 2013 after allegedly selling drugs to an FBI cooperating witness between January and March. She pleaded guilty to a charge of selling prescription drugs. Sentenced to two years in prison, she was released in May 2016.

Davis, a one-time hedge fund employee, had previously spent several months in New York's Rikers Island jail for procuring prostitution. She earned the nickname the "Manhattan Madam" in New York's tabloids after saying publicly that her high-end escort service had about 10,000 well-heeled clients, half of them Wall Streeters. She said Spitzer had been among her clients, but had been banned for his behavior.

Spitzer resigned as governor in 2008 after his relationship with a prostitute — who did not work with Davis — was revealed.

Davis said that as of Friday afternoon she had not yet received a subpoena from the special counsel's office.