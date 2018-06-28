Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Five people were killed Thursday afternoon after a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper in the Maryland capital, Annapolis, police officials said. A suspect is in custody.

William Krampf, the acting police chief of Anne Arundel County, said at a news conference that several other people were "gravely injured." "The investigation has just started; it will take quite a while to determine what occurred and why it occurred," he said at a news conference.

Maryland police officers block the intersection at the entrance to a building housing the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, where five people were fatally shot on Thursday. Jose Luis Magana / AP

Three senior law enforcement officials who were briefed on the shooting said the suspect in custody is a white man. They said it is believed that he used a shotgun. Police would not identify the gun used.

Phil Davis, a Gazette crime reporter who was in the office, recounted the shooting on Twitter.

"Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees," Davis said. "Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said in another tweet.

Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Ryan Frashure said police were still talking to the suspect and a motive has not been determined.