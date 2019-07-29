Breaking News Emails

By Alex Johnson

Ambulance crews were responding to reports that as many as 11 people were injured in a possible shooting Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Fesival in Northern California, NBC Bay Area reported.

The annual festival, one of the largest food festivals in the United States, was near the end of its third and final day at the time.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

