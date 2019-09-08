Breaking News Emails
The sister of NBA star Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers is accused of killing an 84-year-old woman at a casino in Southern California, a newspaper reported Saturday.
Kimesha Williams, 35, was one of two people arrested by Riverside County Sheriff's deputies in the death last month of Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach, California, according to the sheriff's office.
Williams’ aunt, Denise Woodard, confirmed the connection to Leonard, the Riverside Press-Enterprise said.
Assad was found unconscious in a restroom at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California on the morning of Aug. 31, the sheriff's office said.
"Assad died from her injuries sustained in the incident," the office said Wednesday.
The Press-Enterprise reported that the she appeared to have been subject "to a great amount of force, such as being pushed, thrown or punched."
Williams and Candace Townsel, 39, both of Moreno Valley, were arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery, sheriff's officials said in a statement.
Casino security helped investigators with the case, according to the sheriff's statement.
Williams was being held without bail and Townsel was being held in lieu of $1 million, NBC Los Angeles reported Saturday.
The NBC News affiliate said Williams' no-bail status was the result of her connection to Leonard, who has a $103 million contract with the Clippers.Leonard, a forward, joined the Clippers in July from the Toronto Raptors as part of a two-year deal with an optional third year.
Leonard was a basketball prodigy at King High School in Riverside when his father was killed by a gunman at his car wash in Compton in 2008.
As an NBA player he was twice named Defensive Player of the Year.