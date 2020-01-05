Nearly $20,000 of 'high-value' jewelry stolen from Costco in Illinois

An officer and his canine partner were able to track down three men who were hiding behind a concrete highway wall, authorities said.
Image: Three people were arrested and charged after allegedly stealing nearly $20,000 in jewelry from an Illinois Costco.
Three men were arrested and charged with stealing nearly $20,000 in jewelry from a Costco store in Mettawa, Illinois, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.Lake County Sheriff's Office

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Three men were arrested after nearly $20,000 worth of "high-value" jewelry was stolen from a Costco store in Mettawa, Illinois, early Saturday, according to officials.

The men, Joseph D. Page, 24, Cortez R. Morrow, 37, and Clarence D. Blanchard, 26, have been charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools.

Lake County sheriff's deputies and a canine team from the Gurnee Police Department responded at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday after a broken glass door and a propped-open security door were discovered, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Surveillance video shows the theft of goods from a jewelry counter at a Costco in Mettawa, Illinois, on Saturday.Lake County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office

While forming a perimeter around the Costco in Mettawa, about 40 miles north of Chicago, police received a call that three people were running eastbound across a nearby highway, the sheriff's office said.

Seeing a state Transportation Department truck on the highway, the men dropped the bags they were carrying and fled southbound, according to the statement.

A Gurnee police officer and his canine partner eventually found the men trying to hide behind a concrete wall supporting a highway sign, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office later recovered the bags, containing nearly $20,000 worth of jewelry, it said.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office approved the criminal charges.

