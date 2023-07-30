Nevada man allegedly killed roommate, lived with corpse for 'extended period of time,' police say

A Nevada man is accused of killing his roommate and continuing to cohabitate with her corpse "for an extended period of time," police said.

Police arrested George Anthony Bone, 31, shortly after they received a report of a dead body at his residence on the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue in Enterprise, an unincorporated town about 14 miles southwest of downtown Vegas, just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. It was not immediately clear who made the report to police.

When police arrived at the home, they found the body of the victim "who appeared to have been deceased for an extended period of time," the news release states.

Investigators with the department’s homicide unit determined the victim was Bone’s roommate, police said.

Bone was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder, police said. He is being held without bail and is next due in court Tuesday, court records show.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim and the cause and manner of death, according to police. A representative for the coroner's office did not immediately provide those details on Sunday.

Representatives for police, the Clark County Public Defender's Office and the Clark County District Attorney's Office could not immediately be reached Sunday morning.