Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

New Orleans shooting: Gunmen on the loose after 3 shot dead, 7 injured

"We believe they stood over one of the individuals and fired multiple rounds and fled on foot," a police spokesman said.
by Dystany Muse, Brittany Morris and F. Brinley Bruton /  / Updated 
IMAGE: New Orleans shooting scene
Investigators work the scene of a shooting in New Orleans on Saturday.Matthew Hinton / The Advocate via AP

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two gunmen remained on the loose in New Orleans on Sunday after firing "indiscriminately" into a crowd outside a daiquiri shop and killing three people on Saturday, police said. Seven other people were injured.

Police said Sunday night that they believed the incident was gang-related.

"Two individuals clothed with what we believed to be hoods ... approached from behind, right in front of the daiquiri shop right behind us, and opened fire, one with, we believe, a rifle and one with a handgun on the crowd, " New Orleans police Supt. Michael Harrison told reporters late Saturday.

Shooting victims mother: 'I'm begging, put the guns down'

Jul.30.201801:11

"We believe they actually stood over one of the individuals and fired multiple rounds and then after that fled," he said.

"This has to be personal," he added. "Firing indiscriminately into a crowd? Shooting 10 people? Killing three? That's personal, it doesn't get more personal and we take it personal, whoever did this, you should know that the law enforcement takes it personal and we’re coming for you."

Two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said none of the survivors' injuries was believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened Saturday night on Claiborne Avenue, about three miles from the French Quarter, New Orleans police spokesman Aaron Looney said a statement.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell condemned the violence in a statement released soon after the shootings.

Dystany Muse and Brittany Morris reported from New York; F. Brinley Bruton reported from London.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
  • Contributors
  • Associated Press
MORE FROM news