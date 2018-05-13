New suit says N.H. prep school 'destroyed' girl after sex assault claims

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A former student at the elite St. Paul's boarding school in New Hampshire claims in a federal lawsuit that administrators and others "destroyed" her life after she was repeatedly sexually assaulted and harassed.

St. Paul's in Concord, whose prestigious alumni list includes former Secretary of State John Kerry and Robert Mueller, the special counsel in the Russia investigation, was put under a microscope three years ago after a one-time senior, Owen Labrie, was charged with raping a freshman in 2014.

Labrie was acquitted of the most serious charges in 2016, but he was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault and other counts.

The student in the new case, which was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Concord, was identified only as "Jane Doe." She was recruited as a middle school student, court documents say, and she enrolled in September 2012 at 13 on a partial scholarship.

After she was assaulted and harassed several times by a classmate identified as "M.L." that fall and winter, the student reported what happened to an administrator, who did nothing, the suit alleges.