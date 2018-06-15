New video appears to show Mesa police punching, mocking bleeding suspect

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The attorney for a man arrested by Mesa, Arizona, police in January has released video footage appearing to show one officer punching that man and then another officer mocking the bleeding man after he is taken to a hospital.

It's the third video to surface in recent weeks raising questions about the use of force by police officers in the Phoenix suburb.

Jose Luis Conde, 23, was arrested on Jan. 28 after the car he was riding in was pulled over. Police said in an arrest report that during a search that detected suspected drugs in his sock, Conde "tensed" and turned to face the officer. The officer says in the report that he believed that an attack was about to occur, so he grabbed Conde and "took him to the ground," the report said. Police said he resisted arrest.

"I was tased, I was punched over and over by multiple cops. I was gouged in the eye. And I was hit in the head with a massive police flashlight," Conde said at a news conference with his attorney in Phoenix on Thursday.

"After all of this, they laughed — they laughed at me while I laid in a pool of my own blood, barely conscious. And this is no laughing matter," Conde said. He and his attorney said part of his ear had to be sewn back on and he required staples in his head after the arrest.