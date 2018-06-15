New video appears to show Mesa police punching, mocking bleeding suspect

Police video that Conde’s attorney, Bret Royle, said he obtained through the court process appears to at one point show an officer punching Conde and swearing at him while Conde is on the ground. At another point in the video, in a hospital room, an officer says "aww" to the bloodied Conde and tells him, "You gotta be a man, man. Man up."

Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista has vowed an independent investigation by a national policing group into use-of-force incidents after two other arrests in May in which a 35-year-old unarmed man was beaten by officers and a 15-year-old armed robbery suspect appeared to be roughly treated by officers. Seven officers have been placed on leave in those two incidents.

But in this case, Batista said of the new video, parts of which aired on NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix Wednesday evening: "Simply put, the tape released yesterday by media outlets does not tell the full story concerning this arrest."

Royle said he released the video after initially inquiring to AZCentral.com, which is affiliated with The Arizona Republic newspaper, about the May cases to see if there was any overlap with Conde's arrest.

The arrest report says police discovered bags of cocaine in Conde's sock. It says he was combative with officers during the arrest, and tried to run out of his hospital room.

Conde is charged with felony possession of cocaine, aggravated assault for injuries to the officers, and one count each of escape and resisting arrest, according to court documents and Royle.

Mesa, Ariz. Police Chief Ramon Batista speaks at Police headquarters in Mesa on June 8, 2018. Matt York / AP

Batista said in a statement that police are reviewing the circumstances of Conde’s arrest and that “upon completion of our review, we will make all the videos and report available.”

"In recent weeks, the Mesa Police Department and our community have experienced some significant challenges," Batista said. "Please be assured that we will get through this difficult period together and emerge even stronger."

Also Thursday, a judge dismissed charges against Robert Johnson, the unarmed man shown in surveillance video being repeatedly punched by police, at prosecutors' request. He had been charged with disorderly conduct and hindering prosecution.

Johnson's attorney, Benjamin Taylor, said he was pleased that the charges were dropped.

"It shows that justice can be served," Taylor said in a phone interview Thursday. "Mr. Johnson was the victim in this case."