10 shot, four killed at family gathering in Fresno, California

There was no information on a suspect in the the shooting at a backyard football party, police said.
IMAGE: Shooting scene in Fresno
Emergency crews respond to a shooting at a family gathering in southeast Fresno, California, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.KSEE-TV

By Alex Johnson

Ten people were shot, four of them fatally, when someone opened fire on a backyard family gathering in Fresno, California, on Sunday night, police said.

Some of the other victims were in critical condition at hospitals, some listed as stable, police told NBC News.

Police Lt. Bill Dooley said no suspect or suspects had been identified in the shooting in southeast Fresno, which was reported shortly before 8 p.m. He said the family and friends were watching a football game in the backyard when one or more people sneaked in and began shooting.

No other information was immediately available late Sunday.

Kurt Chirbas contributed.