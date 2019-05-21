Breaking News Emails
LOS ANGELES — The man charged with killing rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle pleaded not guilty Tuesday after a newly unsealed grand jury indictment expanded the charges against him.
Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 29, previously pleaded not guilty to a single count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, along with a count of possession of a firearm by a felon, in the fatal shooting of Hussle, 33, outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31.
Two other men were wounded in the attack, and the new indictment, which was returned in Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 9 and unsealed Tuesday, adds charges of assault and assault with a firearm.
The Los Angeles County district attorney's office said Holder remained in custody on $6.53 million bail, with a pretrial hearing scheduled for June 18.
If he's convicted of all charges, Holder could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.