By Pete Williams, Tom Winter and Rich Schapiro

Notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger was found dead at a federal prison in West Virginia Tuesday, federal officials said.

Bulger, 89, had recently arrived at the high-security penitentiary USP Hazelton in West Virginia, according to the Boston Herald.

The feared former leader of the Winter Hill Gang, Bulger was convicted in 2013 of participating in 11 murders stretching from Massachusetts to Florida to Oklahoma.

New England organized crime figure James J. "Whitey" Bulger in 1984. Anonymous / FBI via AP file

Bulger was serving a life sentence.

He was previously relocated from a Florida prison to a facility in Oklahoma. Though Bulger is known to have medical ailments, it's not clear why he was on the move, the Herald reported.

Bulger had spent 16 years as as one of the nation's most wanted fugitives before he was captured in Santa Monica, Calif., in 2011.

Bulger was arrested with his girlfriend, Catherine Greig. Greig, now 67, pleaded guilty in 2012 to identity fraud and harboring Bulger. She remains locked up at a federal women's prison in Minnesota.