One dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings police believe are connected

One person is dead and ten are injured after two early morning shootings in Memphis that police believe are connected, and the shooter remains at large, police said.

The first shooting occurred just before 12:45 a.m. at Live Lounge on East Shelby Drive in the Whitehaven neighborhood, where police found two victims, one of whom was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Five more shooting victims left the scene in private vehicles to seek treatment at hospitals for non-critical injuries, police said.

While at the scene of that shooting, police received information about more shooting victims at East Shelby and Boeingshire drives, a little more than a mile east of Live Lounge.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others went to the hospital in critical condition.

In information released about the shooting, police said it is unclear what occurred before the shootings and "there is no solid description of the suspect(s)," adding that they also don't know if the suspect(s) knew the victims.

A Memphis Police Department spokesperson said they would update their social media pages with more information as it becomes available.