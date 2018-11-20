Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Alex Johnson

Four people were shot, one of them fatally, in downtown Denver late Monday afternoon, authorities said. The shooter or shooters remained at large Monday night.

Few details were immediately available. Doug Schepman, a police spokesman, said only that the incident took place at about 4 p.m. (6 p.m. ET) in the Lo Do neighborhood a few blocks from Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team.

Police said that the three surviving victims were critically injured but that their injuries weren't thought to be life-threatening.

Schepman said the suspect or suspects remained at large, and streets in the area were closed at rush hour as police investigated.

"Downtown is a very populated area, and so to have multiple gunshots fired in an area like this is concerning," he said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.