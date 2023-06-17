Patriots CB Jack Jones arrested at Boston airport after two guns allegedly found in carry-on luggage

A New England Patriots player was arrested Friday after police alleged he attempted to bring two guns onto a flight out of Boston Logan International Airport, according to NBC affiliate NBC10Boston.

Police took Jackie K. Jones, known as Jack Jones, into custody after the weapons were allegedly found in his carry-on luggage.

The 25-year-old cornerback is facing charges that include possession of a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, police said.

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” said Stacey James, a spokesperson for the Patriots, in a released statement to NBC10 Boston.

“We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

Police said the bail for Jones was set at $50,000. His arraignment is scheduled for next week at East Boston District Court.

Lawyers for the player could not be immediately identified and reached for comment on the arrest.

Jones has been a player with the Patriots since 2022, when he was drafted by the team.