Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort is being moved from a rural Virginia jail to one closer to Washington.

Manafort, whose bail was revoked by a federal judge in Washington amid allegations of witness tampering, complained that restrictions at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw and its distance from the courthouse made it hard for him to prepare for trial.

On Tuesday, a different federal judge ordered him transferred to a detention center in Alexandria, Virginia, "to ensure that defendant has access to his counsel and can adequately prepare his defense."

Manafort is awaiting separate trials in two jurisdictions — Washington and Alexandria — on a raft of fraud, money laundering and other charges stemming from his lucrative lobbying work in Ukraine. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign.