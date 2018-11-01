Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A federal judge shot down former Trump campaign honcho Paul Manafort's request to stay at a rural Virginia jail where prosecutors say he had boasted about VIP treatment — including his own telephone and laptop and figuring out a way to get emails sent.

Judge T.S. Ellis of the Eastern District of Virginia declined Wednesday to reverse the order he issued the day earlier directing U.S. marshals to transfer Manafort from the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw to a detention center in Alexandria, Virginia.

Ellis expressed annoyance, noting that he ordered the transfer after Manafort's legal team complained that Northern Neck's remote location and safety restrictions were interfering with his ability to prepare for trial.

"It is surprising and confusing when counsel identifies a problem and then opposes the most logical solution to that problem," the judge wrote.