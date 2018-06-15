Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Paul Manafort is going to jail.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's office convinced a federal judge on Friday to revoke the bail of President Donald Trump's former campaign chief after he was accused of witness tampering.
"I cannot turn a blind eye to this," Judge Amy Berman said in a Washington courtroom, explaining that she could not just release Manafort with more restrictions.
"This isn’t middle school, I can’t take your phone,” Jackson said.
The move drastically ratchets up pressure on Manafort, 69, as Mueller continues to investigate whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Manafort, who was indicted on conspiracy and money laundering charges with ex-business partner Rick Gates in October, had been largely confined to his home, tethered to two GPS ankle monitors while awaiting a trial set for the early fall.
But prosecutors made a new bid to toss him behind bars after uncovering evidence that allegedly shows that he and a Russian associate used encrypted messages to reach out to two witnesses — one of whom said it was an attempt to "suborn perjury."
In court filings, defense lawyers accused Mueller's office of "heavy-handed gamesmanship" and argued text messages and an 84-second phone call were "the thinnest of evidence."
But after a hearing in federal court in Washington, Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Friday ordered Manafort locked up.
Manafort and his associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, were also set to be arraigned on obstruction charges tied to the witness tampering allegation.
The charge was contained in a third superseding indictment filed by Mueller a week ago. Manafort now faces dozens of felony counts in two jurisdictions, mostly linked to his lucrative lobby work in Ukraine. Gates has already pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate.
None of the filed charges relate to meddling in the 2016 election, but a guilty plea from Manafort would be an enormous coup for Mueller, who has secured indictments against 20 people — from former national security adviser Michael Flynn to employees of a Russian troll farm.
It says that between Feb. 23 and April, Manafort and Kilimnik "knowingly and intentionally attempted to corruptly persuade another person, to wit: Persons D1 and D2, with intent to influence, delay, and prevent the testimony of any person in an official proceeding."
The bail revocation motion filed this week said Manafort used encrypted messaging applications to try to reach two unnamed business partners who could be witnesses to his alleged fraud and money laundering.
One of the potential witnesses said he believed Manafort's outreach was an attempt to "suborn perjury" or to instruct him to lie after a superseding indictment was filed in February against Manafort, prosecutors allege.
In response to the motion, Manafort spokesperson Jason Maloni said: "Mr. Manafort is innocent and nothing about this latest allegation changes our defense. We will do our talking in court."
The New York Times identified the business partners who turned on Manafort as two veteran journalists who had a project that was bankrolled by him to the tune of $2 million.
Kilimnik, who was born in Russia but works in Ukraine, allegedly helped Manafort coordinate an entity nicknamed the Hapsburg group, which hired influential Europeans to lobby the United States on behalf of Ukraine.
Gates and Manafort had been indicted together in October in Washington on charges related to their lucrative lobbying work for pro-Russian Ukrainian political figures.
After Gates agreed to cooperate with investigators in February, Manafort pleaded not guilty to the superseding indictment, which accuses him of having secretly recruited and funded a group of former European politicians to lobby in the United States on Ukraine's behalf.
According to an FBI affidavit included with the motion, Manafort used encrypted messaging applications in February to try to reach two unnamed business partners who could be witnesses to his alleged fraud and money laundering. The judge has ordered the FBI agent who filed the declaration regarding the messaging to be in court and available to testify if necessary.