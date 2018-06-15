Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Paul Manafort is going to jail.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's office convinced a federal judge on Friday to revoke the bail of President Donald Trump's former campaign chief after he was accused of witness tampering.

"I cannot turn a blind eye to this," Judge Amy Berman said in a Washington courtroom, explaining that she could not just release Manafort with more restrictions.

"This isn’t middle school, I can’t take your phone,” Jackson said.

The move drastically ratchets up pressure on Manafort, 69, as Mueller continues to investigate whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort, who was indicted on conspiracy and money laundering charges with ex-business partner Rick Gates in October, had been largely confined to his home, tethered to two GPS ankle monitors while awaiting a trial set for the early fall.

But prosecutors made a new bid to toss him behind bars after uncovering evidence that allegedly shows that he and a Russian associate used encrypted messages to reach out to two witnesses — one of whom said it was an attempt to "suborn perjury."

In court filings, defense lawyers accused Mueller's office of "heavy-handed gamesmanship" and argued text messages and an 84-second phone call were "the thinnest of evidence."