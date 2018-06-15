Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Paul Manafort is going to jail.
Special counsel Robert Mueller's office convinced a federal judge on Friday to revoke the bail of President Donald Trump's former campaign chief after he was accused of witness tampering.
"I cannot turn a blind eye to this," Judge Amy Berman said in a Washington courtroom, explaining that she could not just release Manafort with more restrictions.
"This isn’t middle school, I can’t take your phone,” Jackson said.
Manafort, 69, did not appear to react to the ruling beyond a nod to his attorney. He was immediately taken into custody and walked into a hallway behind the courtroom. He gave a quick wave to his wife as he disappeared from sight.
He will remain locked up until a trial in September; he also faces a separate trial in Virginia.
The move drastically ratchets up pressure on Manafort as Mueller continues to investigate whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Manafort, who was indicted on conspiracy and money laundering charges with ex-business partner Rick Gates in October, had been largely confined to his home, tethered to two GPS ankle monitors while awaiting a trial set for the early fall.
But prosecutors made a new bid to toss him behind bars after uncovering evidence that allegedly shows that he and a Russian associate used encrypted messages to reach out to two witnesses — one of whom said it was an attempt to "suborn perjury."
In court filings, defense lawyers accused Mueller's office of "heavy-handed gamesmanship" and argued text messages and an 84-second phone call were "the thinnest of evidence."
At Friday's hearing, the judge said she was not revoking Manafort's bail as punishment but because his attempts to contact witnesses constituted a danger to the court's integrity.
"I have no appetite for this," she said.
Manafort attorney Richard Westling asked the court for a stay pending appeal but it was immediately denied by Jackson.
Before the bail ruling, Manafort was arraigned on two obstruction charges tied to the alleged witness-tampering. He pleaded not guilty to both counts.
The obstruction charges were contained in a third superseding indictment filed by Mueller a week ago. Manafort now faces dozens of felony counts in two jurisdictions, mostly linked to his lucrative lobby work in Ukraine. Gates has already pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate.
None of the filed charges relate to meddling in the 2016 election, but a guilty plea from Manafort would be an enormous coup for Mueller, who has secured indictments against 20 people — from former national security adviser Michael Flynn to employees of a Russian troll farm.