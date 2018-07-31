Paul Manafort trial blog: Trump’s former campaign chairman faces jury

The judge in Paul Manafort's trial was preparing to begin jury selection as scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Judge T.S. Ellis declined to rule on a defense motion to limit the quantity of exhibits the government could use in laying out the nature of Manafort's work for the Ukrainian government, though he indicated that Robert Mueller's prosecutors should trim the number they plan to introduce. Manafort's lawyers have said going into detail about the Ukrainian work could be unfairly prejudicial.

"I do not want a data dump into the record," he said.

Most of today will be spent seating 12 jurors and 4 alternates out of a jury pool of roughly 70 people.

Jury selection could end today, though it may continue Wednesday morning.