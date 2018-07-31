Paul Manafort trial blog: Trump’s former campaign chairman faces jury

The prosecution’s Uzo Asonye also said Manafort paid his tax preparers $10,000 every year. They would ask him in writing if he had foreign bank accounts. “Every year he lied,” Asonye said. “Then he lied to the IRS,” thus falsifying his tax returns.

Asonye said Manafort funneled millions from foreign accounts to pay vendors in the U.S., including $21,000 for a watch and $15,000 for a jacket made from ostrich.

Asonye told the jury that Manafort hired a bookkeeper for $100,000 per year to pay his bills and prepare his financial statements, only to mislead her too.

Asonye called Manafort “shrewd,” bringing money into his accounts because he knew if he didn’t show any income, the government would get suspicious.

“Garbage in, garbage out,” Asonye said.

Asonye then turned to Manafort’s loans, saying the jury will see income falsely called loans — as his lenders were his shell companies in Cyprus — where no collateral was ever put down, no interest payments were required, and he never made a single loan payment.

When funds dried up from Manafort’s “golden goose,” former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, Asonye said, Manafort applied for tens of millions in loans. He said he lied about his income and debt to qualify for huge loans. In 2015, he declared his consulting firm, DMP, had zero income and zero profits.

Asonye summed up his statement saying that Manafort submitted multiple false loan apps and used his associates to commit fraud to keep his own hands clean.

Asonye closed his opening statement by saying he will show the jury that Manafort lied to his bookkeeper, lied to the IRS and lied to financial institutions — that he “orchestrated these crimes” and committed bank fraud.