RICHMOND, Virginia — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is on trial on charges of tax evasion and money laundering. The trial is the first to arise from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into election interference.
Rick Gates provided an explosive moment Monday afternoon when he testified that he was involved in criminal activity with Manafort, his former business partner.
Downing: 'Mr. Manafort had a great day'
Upon departing the Alexandria Federal Courthouse today, Manafort's attorney, Kevin Downing, was asked by a reporter: “Mr. Downing, how do you think it went with Gates today?”
Downing replied, "Mr. Manafort had a great day."
The court is in recess until 9:30 a.m tomorrow morning, and thus, our updates will also cease for the night. Downing anticipates one more hour of cross examination.
More on how the defense says Gates funded his 'secret life'
Exchanges between Gates and Downing got testy as the cross examination continued.
Gates testified that he created a consultancy agreement as an additional document the bank required to initiate a wire transfer. Downing asked him if it was “false and misleading.” “Yes it was,” Gates answered.
Downing asked Gates if he discussed this with the special counsel. “I don’t recall if we discussed it or not,” Gates said.
Downing made a point to call it a “fake and phony consultancy agreement” more than once.
The first page of the wire transfer request for $120,000 to Bade LLC for professional services. Bade is a company that Gates set up. He said “These were for expenses,” and admitted the money came from Global Endeavour.
“In this case it was Mr. Manafort’s money,” Gates said, adding, “It’s one of the accounts controlled by Mr. Manafort.”
“Are these payments for your secret life?” Downing prodded. Gates answered they weren’t.
“In essence, I was living beyond my means,” Gates said.
“It was a difficult time,” and said “I was living beyond what I should have…I regret it.”
“So this is for your secret life?” Downing repeated. Gates answered that it wasn’t secret since his wife knew.
Asked about the origins of the money, Gates said, “This is money taken from Mr. Manafort,” adding, “I already said.”
Downing, not letting up, said “Embezzled.” Gates wouldn’t use the same term, repeating that he’d taken money from Manafort.
“Why won’t you say embezzlement?” Downing asked Gates, who then answered, after the third time, “It was embezzled from Mr. Manafort.”
Gates admits to affair, London apartment
Rick Gates, the prosecution's star witness testifying in the federal fraud trial against Paul Manafort, revealed Tuesday that he once had an extramarital affair that involved maintaining a London apartment — but said he couldn't recall if he used money he embezzled from Manafort to pay for it.
The topic came up as Kevin Downing, Manafort's defense attorney, hammered away at Gates' admitted habit of filing doctored expense reports in an attempt to paint Gates as self-motivated and untrustworthy.
Downing then asked about what he called "the secret life of Rick Gates," inquiring whether Gates kept an apartment in London and if he engaged in an extramarital relationship there.
"I admitted to a previous relationship," Gates said, adding that he maintained a flat for about two months. According to The Washington Post, the affair occurred about 10 year ago.
Manafort requested that banker who loaned him millions be considered for Trump admin job
Today's courtroom revelation that Paul Manafort attempted to procure a Trump administration job for a Chicago banker appears to confirm NBC News' exclusive reporting from earlier this year.
In February, NBC News reported that the special counsel's team was investigating whether Manafort promised Stephen Calk, CEO of the Federal Savings Bank, a job in the Trump White House in return for $16 million in home loans.
In today's testimony and in court evidence, we now know that Manafort, in an email after he had left his post as chairman of the Trump campaign, requested that Calk be considered for Secretary of the Army. Manafort also asked for an inauguration invitation for Calk and his son.
Last month, court filings by prosecutors said that it was Manafort who first launched Calk into the Trump orbit with a campaign position as a financial adviser. Prosecutors say that post was also part of a quid pro quo agreement for loans.
At least one Federal Savings Bank employee, Dennis Raico, has been mentioned as a possible witness in the case. He has been granted "use immunity," meaning that federal investigators can’t use any incriminating statements he may make on the witness stand against him in any future legal proceedings.
Based on the evidence that Mueller’s team has submitted to court, it appears that there may be e-mails discussing whether Manafort was actually qualified for the loans Raico was involved in processing.
The White House has steadfastly refused to comment on questions about when Manafort last communicated with them, and if he tried to push the job for Calk with the Trump transition.
A spokesperson for Calk did not return multiple calls and e-mails requesting a response over a period of several weeks leading up to the report, nor did the CEO of the Harbinger Group, the public relations firm that represents the bank.
Manafort's work for Trump campaign mentioned for first time
Rick Gates told the jury that he worked on the Trump campaign, and also testified that Manafort became the chairman of that campaign.
It was the first time that Manafort's work for President Donald Trump has come up in the trial.
The jury was shown an email from Paul Manafort after he had left the campaign requesting that Stephen Calk, CEO of the Federal Savings Bank in Chicago, be considered for Secretary of the Army. Manafort also asked for an inauguration invitation for Calk and his son.
Gates also testified that Manafort had trouble paying for his Yankees season tickets in 2016, which cost him over $200,000. Manafort directed Gates to write a letter to the Yankees saying that he bought the tickets for his own use on Manafort's credit card. "I never borrowed the card," Gates said.
Manafort doctored his own profit and loss report in 2016, email shows
The prosecution showed more emails between Manafort and Gates reportedly inflating DMP income for the purposes of securing a bank loan.
There were several email exchanges between Manafort and Gates in the fall of 2016 about receiving P&L’s, or profit and loss statements, in Word format versus PDF. In one instance, Manafort asks Gates how to convert a 2016 P&L into a Word document from a PDF. Gates tells him he’ll do it. After he sends it to Manafort, Manafort emails Gates back with a “revised” version.
Gates testified that he noticed changes to the income number. The net income was reported on the sheet to be $3 million as of September 2016.
At this time, DMP had no clients, and was not making money. Asked by Andres if this figure was accurate, Gates said “It’s not accurate.”
Gates said the figure was off by $4.2 million.
This is significant because the email shows that Manafort altered the P&L himself, not Gates.
Gates: Manafort had 'zero' clients in 2015
Rick Gates testified that he altered DMP's books in 2015 to help Manafort meet the income threshold for a loan.
Gates told the jury that he was tasked with gathering the proper paperwork for a loan that Manafort was applying for. The loan required that Manafort's income in 2015 should be similar to what he made in 2014. The jury was shown email exchanges where Gates told Manafort that his 2015 income was "not going to be anywhere close to" what it was in 2014.
Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Gates why the income was substantially lower in 2015 than 2014. "Because he had zero clients at the time," Gates said.
The prosecution entered into evidence a doctored general ledger that showed that Manafort's firm, DMP International, made $6 million more than it actually did. Gates testified to email exchanges where Manafort suggested applying 2012 income and unpaid accrued income from 2014 to the bank application.
Gates said he edited a general ledger supplied to him from Manafort's accounting firm, adding $6 million to Manafort's 2015 income so that it could be closer to 2014. The jury was also shown an email showing that Gates had then sent the doctored ledger to the bank.
Gates corroborates accountant's testimony on falsely reclassifying income as debt
Manafort was unhappy about his 2014 income tax project, and tasked Gates with working with his accountant to reduce the burden, Gates testified Tuesday.
The jury was shown email exchanges that reveal Manafort's displeasure.
"I just saw this, WTF," Manafort wrote to Gates about his 2014 income tax projection. "How could I be blindsided like this? This is a disaster."
Gates corroborated Laporta's testimony by testifying that he and Laporta falsely reclassified income as a debt. Laporta testified last week that this move saved Manafort about $500,000 in income tax that year.
Manafort's income stream 'substantially decreased' after Yanukovych left power, Gates testifies
By 2014, Viktor Yanukovych was no longer in power and the Party of Regions disintegrated.
Gates said the last campaign he and Manafort worked in Ukraine was for the October Parliamentary election on behalf of the Opposition Block. DMP assisted Petro Poroshenko, and they were not paid in full.
When Yanukovych lost power, Gates testified that “decreased the income stream” significantly for Manafort, and his financial situation had “substantially decreased” from prior years.
“Was he having difficulty paying his bills?” Andres asked.
“He was,” Gates answered.
Gates says Manafort used offshore accounts to 'move money' to U.S.
To begin his testimony Tuesday, Rick Gates laid out how Ukrainian businessmen (the judge has not allowed anyone to use the term "oligarchs") paid Paul Manafort for his consultancy work. Gates was asked about 11 Cypriot accounts, and he testified that they were all owned by Ukrainian businessmen.
He told the jury that Manafort loaned himself money between two Cypriot accounts because "he was trying to decrease his taxable income." Gates said that these loans were actually income.
The jury was shown a consultancy agreement that detailed how Manafort was to be paid for his work — $1 million every quarter for two years — paid by Ukrainian shelf companies into his own Cypriot account. Gates testified that Manafort used a "director company," called Inter Jura Cy, a firm of Cypriot individuals who were tasked with executing payments from one shelf company to another. He said that these companies regularly backdated documents.
The jury was shown Inter Jura Cy payment stamps on falsified invoices last week during vendor testimonies.
Gates' testimony is ongoing. Prosecutor Greg Andres told the judge he expected another three or four hours of direct questioning, not including cross examination or redirect.
Good morning. It's Tuesday, Day 6 of Paul Manafort's federal fraud trial.
Good morning. It's Tuesday, Day 6 of Paul Manafort's federal fraud trial. We'll continue to have live updates throughout the day.
Rick Gates, Manfort's former right-hand man, is expected to take the stand again, and prosecutors said their initial questioning will last three hours today, not including cross examination and redirect. To get us started, NBC News' intelligence and national security reporter Ken Dilanian analyzes Gates' testimony so far.
"If the parade of contractors, bookkeepers and accountants who have testified so far gave the jury glimpses into the dark cave of criminality prosecutors say Manafort dug over the years, Gates is taking those six men and six women all the way down into the abyss — and showing them some of the hidden corners," Dilanian writes.
Court dismissed, back tomorrow
Court was dismissed around 6 p.m., and will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Prosecutors told Judge Ellis that their initial questioning could take three more hours tomorrow, not including cross examination and redirect.
Courtroom sketch of Manafort and Gates
According to an NBC News reporter inside the courtroom, Manafort was looking at Gates "intently" as he spoke from the witness box.
Tense moments between judge and prosecution regarding Gates testimony
During prosecutor Greg Andres's questioning of Rick Gates, Judge T.S. Ellis stepped in a few times to question the prosecution. Andres asked Gates to tell the jury the net worth of Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, one of Manafort's clients. Judge Ellis directed Gates not to answer the question and told Andres to tailor his questioning to the charges. A few minutes later, Andres was walking Gates through one of his passports. Judge Ellis spoke up and said loudly, "Let's get to the heart of the matter." "Your honor, we've been at the heart of the matter," Andres said before Ellis could finish his directive.
"Don't speak when I'm speaking," Ellis said sternly. When Andres continued his questioning, Ellis again interjected. "Let's find a way to expedite this," he said. He then called both sides to the front of the courtroom for a bench conference. When the conference ended, Ellis told Andres to continue his line of questioning and that he didn't overrule anything. Ellis had last week forbidden the prosecution to use the word "oligarch" when describing the Ukrainian businessmen that Manafort worked with. He has continually pressured the prosecution to cut shorten the length of their witness list and testimony.
Gates admits to embezzling 'hundreds of thousands' from Manafort
Gates told prosecutors that he had created false expense reports on his own behalf. He didn’t have an exact dollar amount, but estimated it to be "in the hundreds of thousands."
Gates said he had authority on some of the offshore accounts to move money, and did so through wire transfers.
He said Manafort didn’t know.
Gates says he was involved in 'criminal activity' with Manafort
Rick Gates took the stand a few minutes ago.
The prosecutor walked Gates through some biographical information and his background with Paul Manafort. Gates said that he met Manafort while he was an intern with one of Manafort's former firms. However, he didn't work with Manafort directly until he started working at Davis Manafort Partners in October 2006.
The prosecution asked, "Were you involved in any criminal activity with Mr. Manafort?"
To which Gates answered, "Yes".
"Did you commit any crimes with Mr. Manafort?" the prosecution asked.
"Yes," Gates answered.
Gates also testified that he was arrested and has entered into a plea agreement with the government. Asonye entered the plea agreement into evidence.
Gates, who usually sports a beard, looked almost unrecognizable with a clean-shaven face. He is wearing a blue suit. Neither Manafort nor his wife seemed to react when he took the stand.
The judge just called for a bench conference. Questioning should resume momentarily.
Gates now called to stand
Manafort's longtime business partner and the prosecution's star witness takes the stand.
Prosecution calls Paula Liss to stand — not Gates
After redirect from prosecutor Uzo Asonye and a brief recross from Downing, Laporta was allowed to step down.
Though Downing told the court that we’d be hearing from Rick Gates after Laporta, the prosecution called up Paula Liss, a certified fraud examiner and money laundering specialist. Liss is a senior special agent with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FINCEN, at Treasury.
Liss’s testimony was very brief, focusing on FBAR, or Reports of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts.