The judge held firm and insisted that U.S. marshals make the switch. Alexandria Sheriff Dana Lawhorne said Manafort was booked into the detention center on Thursday.

"Because he is a high-profile inmate, Mr. Manafort will be placed in protective custody which limits his interactions with other inmates," Lawhorne said.

"Specific details about Mr. Manafort's confinement will not be made public due to security and privacy concerns. We will work closely with the U.S. Marshals to ensure his proper care while he remains in our custody."

The booking photo, however, does confirm one detail: Manafort will have to wear the same uniform as the rest of the inmates.

That's notable because Mueller's team said in a court filing Wednesday that Manafort was not required to wear prison-issue clothing while at Northern Neck. They also said Manafort had a phone and laptop in his one-man self-contained housing unit, had figured out a way to get emails sent, and boasted that he was treated like a "VIP."

Manafort is awaiting separate trials in Washington and Virginia on charges stemming from his business dealings and Ukraine lobbying work — alleged crimes uncovered by Mueller while he was investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

His bail was revoked after prosecutors accused him of witness tampering while he was on house arrest.