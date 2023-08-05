Philadelphia Eagles player found not guilty of rape and kidnapping

An Ohio grand jury found Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Joshua Sills not guilty of charges of rape and kidnapping, officials said.

The 25-year-old was indicted just days before the Super Bowl this year on one count of rape in the first degree and another count of kidnapping in the first degree, stemming from a Dec. 5, 2019, incident in Guernsey County, court documents showed.

“I still believe the victim," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement released Friday. "But in America, criminal convictions require proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The jury did not see it, and I thank them for doing their duty under the law.”

In a statement, the Philadelphia Eagles said the lineman will be returning to the team's active roster following the ruling.

"The NFL has removed him from the commissioner's exempt list and he will return to the team's active roster," the statement read.