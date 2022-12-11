Police find decomposing body of pregnant woman while arresting man in separate murder case

Police in Maryland allegedly found a decomposing body of a pregnant woman in the home of a man who they were arresting for a separate alleged homicide that occurred this week, according to information released by the Montgomery County Police Department on Friday.

Authorities made the discovery when they arrested and charged Torrey Moore, 31, of Silver Spring with homicide on Friday, after he allegedly shot and killed Ayalew Wondimu, 61, at a gas station convenience store the day before.

According to a preliminary investigation, Moore allegedly got into a fight with Wondimu, an employee of the Dash In convenience store at the Shell station, at 11150 New Hampshire Ave., around 3 p.m. Thursday. An alleged verbal dispute that unfolded when Moore approached the counter allegedly turned physical, and Moore allegedly shot Wondimu multiple times in the chest with a handgun he allegedly had in his vest, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Wondimu was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

When officials obtained a no-knock search warrant for Moore's apartment and searched it early Friday morning, they allegedly discovered the body in the apartment “in an advanced stage of decomposition,” police said.

Enclave apartment complex in Silver Spring, Md. WRC

More allegedly told authorities he had been in a relationship with the woman and that she was eight months pregnant when she died, according to information released from the Montgomery County Police Department.

He also allegedly told police that “there had been some type of fight between the two about one month prior that led to the victim becoming deceased prior to today,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones told reporters Friday, adding that police believe the woman lived at the apartment.

Police arrested Moore at his apartment and charged him with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy on the victim's body, and her identification and additional charges will be withheld until the cause and manner of death is determined, police said.

A neighbor, Tony Pineda, who said he has lived at the apartment complex for two years, described to NBC Washington a small that emanated from the apartment.

“It just smells like trash,” he told the local outlet. “I don’t know. It’s just a bad smell.”

“I mean, knowing it’s right here is kind of crazy,” he added.

Jones told reporters Friday that police are "a little bit amazed that we did not receive any calls — none that we have seen thus far — that would've given us any indication that something was occurring within that apartment."