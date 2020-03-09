Prince Andrew has 'shut the door' on cooperating in Epstein probe, prosecutor says

Prince Andrew has refused to cooperate in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein's network of enablers, the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan said Monday.
Prince Andrew has "completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said, adding that his office is "considering its options."
Federal investigators have been trying for months to speak with Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein who has been accused by one alleged victim of sexual abuse.
Epstein, a politically-connected financier, died by suicide last August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
In a widely panned interview with the BBC last fall, Andrew denied allegations he had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by Epstein when she was 17 and directed to have sexual relations with the prince. Andrews said that he had no recollection of ever meeting her — despite a widely circulated photograph showing otherwise — and that he was at a pizza restaurant with his daughter on the day in 2001 that Giuffre alleges they had the sexual encounter.
Days after the interview, the Duke of York announced that he was stepping away from public duties "for the foreseeable future" because of the controversy surrounding his past relationship with Epstein.
"Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required," Andrew said in a statement.
Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.