Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Imprisoned rapper Meek Mill was released from prison Tuesday, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court granted his release request.

Mill was released from the facility in Chester, Pennsylvania, at around 6:45 p.m., NBC Philadelphia reported. Mill later attended the Philadelphia 76ers playoff game against the Miami Heat, where he rang the ceremonial bell before the game. The team and the NBA posted video on Twitter.

The hip-hop star was sentenced to serve 2 to 4 years behind bars for a probation violation from a 2008 conviction on drug and firearm charges. In its order, the court cited prosecutors' statements that there are "credibility issues with a police officer who was a 'critical witness.'"

"I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time," the artist stated on Twitter. "While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive."

Last week the Philadelphia district attorney's office, which prosecuted Mill, whose given name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, said charges from that 2008 case should be vacated over questions about the credibility of the officer who arrested Mill. Philadelphia prosecutors have said they support a new trial for Mill.