Breaking News Emails
Imprisoned rapper Meek Mill was released from prison Tuesday, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court granted his release request.
Mill was released from the facility in Chester, Pennsylvania, at around 6:45 p.m., NBC Philadelphia reported. Mill later attended the Philadelphia 76ers playoff game against the Miami Heat, where he rang the ceremonial bell before the game. The team and the NBA posted video on Twitter.
The hip-hop star was sentenced to serve 2 to 4 years behind bars for a probation violation from a 2008 conviction on drug and firearm charges. In its order, the court cited prosecutors' statements that there are "credibility issues with a police officer who was a 'critical witness.'"
"I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time," the artist stated on Twitter. "While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive."
Last week the Philadelphia district attorney's office, which prosecuted Mill, whose given name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, said charges from that 2008 case should be vacated over questions about the credibility of the officer who arrested Mill. Philadelphia prosecutors have said they support a new trial for Mill.
Breaking News Emails
"As we have said all along, Meek was unjustly convicted and should not have spent a single day in jail," his attorney, Joe Tacopina, said in a statement. " ... Meek is excited to be reunited with his family, and we, along with Meek, intend to continue to shine the light on a justice system in need of reform to prevent any other citizen from being put through what Meek has endured."
The case became a focal point for critics calling for criminal justice reform. In a November op-ed piece for the New York Times rapper Jay-Z highlighted Mill's plight as "just one example of how our criminal justice system entraps and harasses hundreds of thousands of black people every day."
After serving eight months for the initial conviction, Mill has been on probation. He was arrested twice last year: Once for allegedly popping a wheelie on a motorcycle in New York City, and then for a separate altercation at a Missouri airport. Both charges were dismissed, but he was still found in technical violation of his probation.
On Tuesday Mill said on Twitter that prosecutors have his back.
"To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice," he said. "I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues."
He said he plans to fight to "overturn" his conviction in court.