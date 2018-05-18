Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Three weeks before he allegedly killed 10 people at a Texas high school, Dimitrios Pagourtzis posted a photo to what appears to have been his Instagram account with a picture of a knife and a handgun atop a mattress and a profane caption.

A source at Facebook confirmed the company deleted the Instagram account after Thursday's shooting at Santa Fe High School, along with his apparent Facebook account.

Another Instagram post was a picture of the arcade game Silent Scope — which allows players to pretend they are a sniper using a controller shaped like a rifle — captioned with a smile emoji. A third photo: the underside of a frog.

He followed only 13 other Instagram accounts, and eight of them were fan pages for firearms. The others include the official accounts for the White House, President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump's official @FLOTUS account.

On his Facebook page, Pagourtzis posted a photo on April 30 that seems chilling in retrospect: a T-shirt spread out on a bed with the slogan "Born to Kill."