By Dennis Romero

Two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, that may have stemmed from a gambling feud, authorities said.

Shelby County sheriff's Lt. Anthony Buckner told reporters that deputies responded to a home in Memphis about 8:12 p.m. after receiving a report that five gunshot victims arrived at Methodist North Hospital.

Deputies determined the home was where the shooting occurred, and Buckner said he believed the attack took place indoors.

"We have a total of six victims," he said. "One has been pronounced deceased here on the scene ... . Another individual has been pronounced deceased at Methodist North Hospital."

The victims' ages ranged from 13 to 21 and their conditions from serious to critical, he said.

"It's believed that this incident occurred as a result of a feud while gambling," the department tweeted. "Investigators believe that this was an isolated incident and that the victims knew the suspects."

The identities of the deceased were not immediately known, authorities said.

No suspects were in custody. Buckner asked anyone with information to come forward.