By Andrew Blankstein, Sarah Fitzpatrick and Rich Schapiro

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has filed a federal lawsuit against the Ohio police officers who arrested her at a strip club last summer, accusing them of engaging in a conspiracy to protect President Donald Trump.

Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump more than a decade ago and is suing the president, was arrested by officers from the Columbus police department during a performance at Sirens Gentlemen's Club in Columbus in July 2018.

The charges, three misdemeanor sex offenses for inappropriately touching a female undercover officer, were dropped within hours.

In the federal civil rights suit, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, accuses the officers of arresting her because she posed a threat to the president.

"Defendant Officers believed that Ms. Clifford was damaging President Trump and they thereafter entered into a conspiracy to arrest her during her performance in Columbus in retaliation for the public statements she had made regarding President Trump," reads the lawsuit filed Monday in a federal court in Ohio.

"Defendant Officers also arrested Ms. Clifford because they believed that doing so would damage her credibility in relation to any statements she had make or might in the future make against President Trump. Damaging Ms. Clifford’s credibility in this way was another purpose of Defendant Officers’ conspiracy."

A spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.