"U do whatever u have to do to get here... but don’t ever try to leave me... I’ll kill you," some of the messages read, according to NBC News' affiliate 12news.com. "Oh what would I do w ur blood! I'd wanna bathe in it."

The suspect, whom police listed as being from Phoenix, was booked Tuesday on suspicion of making threats, stalking, harassment and failure to appear in court to face previous allegations of trespassing, police said.

During the news conference a breathless Ades rambled about how she was "following the number 33" on a serendipitous journey to "find my healing angel" when she met the victim online. The number was part of the equation of love, that Ades said she wanted to spread. But while Ades indicated she loved the man unconditionally, she said he did not return the favor and acted "weird."

"He put a GPS on my car, I think," she said. "He put something on my phone so I couldn’t use it."

Ades said she already had plans to travel from her former base of Miami to Arizona when she met the victim online and made arrangements for a first date -- Jan. 19, 2017. She said she traveled to the Grand Canyon State, spent three days at the man's home, traveled to California, then returned to Arizona.

"This was when we were still kind of talking," Ades told reporters. "I told him, 'If you ever block me on this app I would come and move here.' So he blocked me, so I came here."

Starting in July police arrested Ades multiple times on suspicion of trespassing. Cops said the victim, who was out of the country, discovered the suspect in his home April 8 after he spotted her remotely via his video security system. Arriving officers say they found Ades taking a bath.

On May 4 the woman was "acting irrationally" at the victim's business in Scottsdale, prompting authorities in nearby Paradise Valley to launch a search that culminated with her arrest Tuesday, according to a statement.

Maricopa County, Arizona inmate records show no bail for Ades, who was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

"When you're finding love, not everything is perfect," the suspect told reporters. "This is a journey."