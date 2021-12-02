Terrorism charge in Michigan school shooting could mark 'new way' forward, experts say

As Michigan grapples with the aftermath of a deadly school shooting that claimed the lives of four students on Tuesday, the 15-year-old accused of carrying out the massacre faces a rare charge of terrorism, which experts say could set a precedent for future cases.

On Wednesday, prosecutors announced they would be charging Ethan Crumbley with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm over the deadly rampage at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit.

However, they said Crumbley would also be facing a terrorism charge, with Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald acknowledging that the measure was neither "usual" nor "typical."

This was made possible because the charge was issued under Michigan's 2002 anti-terrorism statute. McDonald said she believed the charge was fitting for the crime and reflected the impact that the deadly shooting will have on survivors, victims' families and on the larger community.

“What about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? What about all the children at home right now, who can’t eat and can’t sleep and can’t imagine a world where they could ever step foot back in that school?” McDonald said.

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, who now teaches at the University of Michigan law school, said she was initially taken aback by the charge, telling NBC News in a phone interview on Thursday: "I did not see it coming."

"It is unusual to see,” McQuade said. However, she said she felt it was "an appropriate charge under the circumstances," agreeing with McDonald that “the murder charges did not address the terror that (was) inflicted on all of these students at that school and the entire community.”

Students of Oxford High School and members of the community gather for a candlelight prayer vigil at Bridgewood Church in Clarkston, Mich., on Dec. 1, 2021. Seth Herald / Reuters

Matthew Schneider, also a former U.S. prosecutor, said he agreed that "the crime fits the charge."

"I mean, this is not simply a murder case because (in) a murder case, the victims are the people who were murdered and immediate family of the people who were there," he said.

Why this case and not others?

Anti-terrorism laws vary from state-to-state, with no specific domestic terrorism law present in the federal criminal code, Schneider explained.

While he said lawmakers in Michigan may not have had incidents like Tuesday's massacre in mind when they enacted the statute in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, he said he believes the incident could fit the state's description of a terroristic act.

Recalling a 2012 case in which a man was charged with terrorism after being accused of firing shots from his car at other vehicles along a Michigan interstate, Schneider said Wednesday’s charge appeared to be “very similar...to that.”

However, he said that identifying a motive in the attack could be crucial to pursuing a conviction.

"You have to look at the motive. What's the purpose? Is it to terrorize and coerce a civilian population?"

McDonald has said prosecutors had a "mountain" of evidence showing that Tuesday's mass shooting was premeditated and "not just an impulsive act." However, it is still not yet clear what motive drove the attack.

'A new way of looking at gun violence'

While McQuade acknowledged that anti-terrorism laws differ from state-to-state, she said she believed that the case unfolding in Michigan could change the way we look at gun violence.

"I give credit to this prosecutor," she said of McDonald. "She's only been on the job for about a year. She campaigned on a progressive prosecutor's platform and perhaps this is a new way of looking at gun violence that will become the norm in the future."

“We may now see, at least, consideration by prosecutors for seeking these charges because it is important, I think, to recognize the trauma that has been inflicted upon a community,” she said.

Schneider said he also could see terrorism charges being applied more in the case of mass shootings where statutes allow.

"Certainly, I think we're going to see this charge used again," he said.

People embrace as they visit a makeshift memorial outside of Oxford High School on Dec. 1, 2021 in Oxford, Mich. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Both he and McQuade said they also agreed with the decision to charge Crumbley as an adult.

If he were to be tried as a juvenile, Schneider said, Crumbley could be handed "a relatively short time in detention."

"The question is, in the interest of justice, is justice being served by having this person have a relatively short time in detention and then be let free? I think most people would say no," Schneider said.

"This person is extremely dangerous and if he's willing to do this, he's willing to do this to other people, so that's why you can see the justification for charging him as an adult."