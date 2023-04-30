Texas A&M baseball player shot by stray bullet during game, police say

A college baseball player for Texas A&M-Texarkana was struck by a stray bullet in the middle of a game on Saturday, according to local police and the university.

The 18-year-old player was hit at about 5:30 p.m. while standing in the bullpen area at the game against the University of Houston–Victoria at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, a city on the border of Arkansas, the Texarkana Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The stray bullet appeared to come from "some type of altercation in a nearby neighborhood to the west of the park," according to police.

Texarkana Texas Police Dept. officers respond after a Texas A&M-Arkana baseball player was shot during a game on April 29. Texarkana Texas Police Dept.

The player, whose identity has not been released, was in stable condition as of Saturday night after being transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital, according to a social media post from the university. The police department said in its Saturday night announcement of the incident that the player was going into surgery.

It was not immediately clear what the player's condition was as of Sunday or whether police have identified any suspects or made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

Representatives for the Texarkana Police Department, the university and the hospital could not immediately be reached.

The Saturday game was declared a "no contest," the university's athletics department said in a Twitter post Sunday, and a pair of softball games the university's team was slated to play at Louisiana State University of Alexandria on Sunday were cancelled "due to the events surrounding yesterday’s baseball game," the athletics department said.