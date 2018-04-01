Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Police have identified the three women whose bodies were found at the Massachusetts home of a man after his arrest on kidnapping charges following a traffic stop.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said the women found at the Springfield home were identified as Ernestine Ryans, 47, and America Lyden, 34, both of Springfield, and Kayla Escalante, 27, of Ludlow, Massachusetts.

Ryans and Lyden had been reported missing in Springfield, he said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Gulluni said the county medical examiner had not reported a cause of death for the women. The deaths remain under investigation.

“We are investigating the deaths as suspicious at the very least,” he said.

The bodies were found at the home of Stewart Weldon, 40. Weldon is a suspect in two separate kidnapping and sexual assault cases, but he has not yet been charged in connection with the bodies found at his home.