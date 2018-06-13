Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump's embattled personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is expected to part ways with his current lawyers and hire new counsel as federal investigators continue to dig into his business dealings, a source close to Cohen told NBC News.

Cohen's split from Stephen Ryan and co-counsel Todd Harrison could signal a change in legal strategy but does not necessarily indicate that Cohen has decided to cut a deal with federal prosecutors.

Cohen has not even spoken with prosecutors involved in the inquiry, according to people familiar with the matter. Before a plea agreement, Cohen and his attorneys would need to meet with prosecutors in an organized meeting to discuss what he could offer — sometimes called a "queen for a day" session.

Cohen, often described as Trump's "fixer," is the subject of a probe by the U.S. attorney in Manhattan focusing on business matters, including a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago and is suing both Trump and Cohen to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement she signed. Trump denies having an affair with Clifford.

Meanwhile, special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, turned up information that he referred to the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan.