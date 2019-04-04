Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 4, 2019, 7:15 PM GMT / Updated April 4, 2019, 11:16 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Two Georgia officers were shot and wounded by an armed man holding a teenage boy hostage Thursday, authorities said.

Henry County police were called to a home in Stockbridge, about 20 miles south of Atlanta, just before 11 a.m. and found a gunman barricaded inside with the 16-year-old. Police don't think the teen was injured and are negotiating for his release.

"We do not want to make a dynamic entry into the home," Henry County Police Capt. Joey Smith told reporters. "With communication with the individual, at least he's talking. That's helpful. We're going to wait as long as we can."

"Hopefully, he will do as he said and release this individual," he said.

Late Thursday, police fired gas rounds into the home. The suspect fired at SWAT officers, injuring no one, police said.

The gunman initially opened fire on two officers who tried to enter the house after they responded to a "trouble unknown" call around 10:45 a.m., Smith said.

"They tried to make entrance into the home, and gunfire erupted," Smith said. "The officers did not exchange fire. However, two officers were struck."

One of the officers was shot in the hand, and the other was hit in the upper torso and hip. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives think there was a domestic situation at the home before the teen, who may be related to the shooter, was taken hostage, Smith said.

"There may be another victim in the home. There was some evidence of that when we arrived on scene," Smith said.

Authorities have been in touch with the gunman, who said he was going to release the teen but hadn't yet done so.

"We can't get very close to the house," Smith said.

Nearby residents were evacuated, and the public was being told to stay away from the area. Police described it as a "very fluid situation."