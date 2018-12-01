Another lawyer, John Manly, who filed many of the lawsuits against MSU that resulted in an historic settlement, has 20 clients who have signed onto a lawsuit against USC and has spoken to more than 100 other women.

Several other complaints have been filed by other firms, and there's even a class-action suit. And following the MSU trajectory, the U.S. Department of Education has opened an investigation into USC, police are investigating Tyndall, and the college president was forced to resign.

"This goes to the top at USC," Allred said at Tuesday's news conference.

NBC News has not been able to reach Tyndall, but he previously defended himself to The Los Angeles Times, saying his exams were thorough but not sexual.

He said that before the newspaper's initial report on him, he knew of only one patient complaint, for not wearing gloves during a pelvic exam — which he said was false.

The last time I felt this humiliated, I was half-naked on Tyndall’s exam table.

USC has said that a 2013 investigation of Tyndall for making a racial comment uncovered "insufficient evidence" that university policy had been violated.

After a health center staffer lodged another complaint in 2016, USC discovered that there had been eight other complaints — including one report that "he gave me the skeevies" — that were handled by his direct boss and not revealed to university leadership, the school said.

At that point, USC began termination proceedings against Tyndall, who threatened to sue for age and gender discrimination. "Rather than engage in protracted litigation, the university entered into a separation agreement with Dr. Tyndall in order to sever ties with him immediately," USC said.