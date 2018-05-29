Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating complaints from 52 women who were patients of a longtime gynecologist at the University of Southern California, which has been rocked by accusations that it covered up sexual misconduct.

Police said the exams conducted by Dr. George Tyndall at the student health center "appear to go beyond the norms" of gynecological procedures and medical practice. They are working with prosecutors to determine if any crimes were committed.

"We're not experts in gynecological exams," said Capt. William Hayes, adding that detectives are consulting with renowned doctors and a rape crisis center to figure out what's simply inappropriate and what might be illegal.

Hayes said that over the course of a nearly three-decade career, Tyndall may have seen more than 10,000 students at the USC clinic. About 300 have called a hotline set up by USC, but the LAPD is asking that possible victims contact police directly.

The police appeal comes amid a growing number of civil suits filed against USC and Tyndall, who has denied wrongdoing.