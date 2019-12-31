Watch live: 2020 New Year celebrations in New York City

Video shows man grab woman against her will on NYC subway and carry her off train

Sonny Alloway, 48, was arrested Monday and charged with unlawful imprisonment.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Minyvonne Burke

A man was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment after a video posted on social media showed him grabbing a woman and carrying her off a New York City subway as she screamed for help, police said.

Sonny Alloway, 48, was taken into custody on Monday in the Bronx after he was found to have "physically removed a victim from a train and prevent the victim from leaving," New York police said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

Warning: Video contains graphic language.

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 6 Train line at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station, police said.

A video posted on YouTube by a witness showed a man dressed all in red tapping the leg of a woman who appeared to be sleeping. The woman, who was next to a man who also appeared to be asleep, briefly looked up at the man and then covered her face with the hood of her coat.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news

When the train stopped, the man suddenly picked up the woman and ran off the train as she yelled: "No. No. What the f---? What are you doing?"

The man put the woman down on a bench on the train platform as someone off camera yelled at him to get away from her. The woman was able to get away and ran back on the train, where she woke up the man she was with and told him what happened.

The video ended with the abductor walking away.

Image: Minyvonne BurkeMinyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.