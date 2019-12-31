Video shows man grab woman against her will on NYC subway and carry her off train

A man was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment after a video posted on social media showed him grabbing a woman and carrying her off a New York City subway as she screamed for help, police said.
Sonny Alloway, 48, was taken into custody on Monday in the Bronx after he was found to have "physically removed a victim from a train and prevent the victim from leaving," New York police said.
Warning: Video contains graphic language.
The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 6 Train line at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station, police said.
A video posted on YouTube by a witness showed a man dressed all in red tapping the leg of a woman who appeared to be sleeping. The woman, who was next to a man who also appeared to be asleep, briefly looked up at the man and then covered her face with the hood of her coat.
When the train stopped, the man suddenly picked up the woman and ran off the train as she yelled: "No. No. What the f---? What are you doing?"
The man put the woman down on a bench on the train platform as someone off camera yelled at him to get away from her. The woman was able to get away and ran back on the train, where she woke up the man she was with and told him what happened.
The video ended with the abductor walking away.