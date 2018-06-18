Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Paul Manafort may be in the VIP cell at a Virginia jail — the same one where ex-NFL star Michael Vick once did time — but the superintendent said he is not getting any "special privileges."

President Donald Trump's former campaign chair was locked up at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in rural Warsaw on Friday, after a judge revoked his bail amid allegations of witness-tampering.

The jail's online database listed Manafort's name and inmate number and showed he was assigned to the "VIP-1" housing unit in the 500-bed facility.

Superintendent Ted Hull told NBC News that was a mistake: He usually keeps information about high-profile inmates under wraps. And by Monday morning, Manafort's name had vanished from the list.

Paul Manafort is in a VIP cell at Northern Neck Regional Jail. Zach Gibson / AP file

But Hull was still getting calls from concerned citizens.

"I've probably gotten a dozen calls — people saying, 'I want to know why he's in VIP!'" the jail chief said.

"All that is is a name and number," Hull said. "It's a small, fully functional, self-contained cell unit for high-profile inmates."

A regular unit would have between eight and 16 cells with a common shower and dayroom, Hull said. But the VIP unit has everything in one place for a single inmate.

Hull would not discuss what kind of clothing Manafort is allowed to wear or any details of his routines. He wouldn't even discuss an ordinary inmate's routines and restrictions, because he didn't want that information attributed to Manafort, he said.

"There's no special privileges for him," he said. "There's nothing special about him beyond the notoriety of his particular situation."