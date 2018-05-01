"I used to compare him to John Dean, (but) I never meant to make this comparison in the sense that it would lead to the president's impeachment," she said.

Asked if she believed her husband would go to prison, she answered, "I trust and hope and I ask President Trump to pardon him — I hope he will."

In an email to NBC News, Mangiante denied that she had changed her portrayal of her husband's situation. "I never suggested the parallel to John Dean to suggest Trump impeachment. I suggested that because he is young and has been the target of many set-ups that are likely to put light on something major."

She added that it was "simply not the case" that Papadopoulos was involved in a collusion scheme with Russia.

Mangiante's recent comments raise questions about the nature and extent of her husband's cooperation with the Mueller probe. She declined to answer questions on the record for this article. Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller, declined to comment.

In an article published Monday by the conservative Daily Caller, Mangiante said her husband only pleaded guilty because prosecutors threatened to charge him with acting as an illegal agent of the Israeli government. He had worked closely with Israeli officials and their lobbyists in the U.S. on energy policy as an intern with the conservative Hudson Institute.

Papadopoulos, a Chicago native, was little known when Mueller's office released documents in October revealing that he had secretly pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI — and was cooperating.

The court documents in his case said he lied about his interactions with a professor — later identified as U.K.-based Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud — whom the FBI suggested was an agent of Russian intelligence.

In April 2016, the court documents say, the professor told Papadopoulos that the Russian government had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton, including "thousands of emails." At the time, it had not been publicly reported that suspected Russian intelligence agents had hacked the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, stealing a trove of emails.

The release by WikiLeaks of those emails, many of them embarrassing to Democrats, is widely believed to have helped Trump win the presidency. Trump cited WikiLeaks at least 145 times in the last month of the election.

The court documents say Papadopoulos continued to communicate with the professor, seeking to enlist his help in setting up a meeting between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.